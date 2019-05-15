0 Shares

Conne’ Baker age 72 of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Speciality Care in Scottsville. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Esther Gilley DeVore. She was a retired realtor and member of the Columbia Ave Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by three children. Lisa (Bobby) Hunley of Glasgow, Allen (Stephanie) Slinker of Cave City and Ed Baker of Lexington. Eight grandchildren also survive.