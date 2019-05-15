WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

CONNE’ BAKER

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Conne’ Baker age 72 of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Speciality Care in Scottsville.   She was the daughter of the late Bill and Esther Gilley DeVore.    She was a retired realtor and member of the Columbia Ave Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph.    Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM  Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by three children.     Lisa (Bobby) Hunley of Glasgow, Allen (Stephanie) Slinker of Cave City and Ed Baker of Lexington.    Eight grandchildren also survive.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.