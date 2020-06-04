0 Shares

Cornelius Alden “Al” Branham, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was a son of the late Frances Cornelius and Bertie Dean McIntyre Branham. He was a barber in Glasgow, Kentucky for over 50 years. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church and before that Temple Hill Baptist Church, and a Gideon. He also was a foster parent to many foster children.

He is survived by his wife Arlene Nance Branham; two daughters; Janice Hill and Jackie Branham Boucherie (Mark); one son: Nathan Branham (Stacey); eight grandchildren: Catherine Sorrell, Andrea Newton (Haydon), Nerissa Svetek (Jared), David Hill, Seila Milam (Ben), Sarah Mallory (Ryan) and Leta Schmaldinst (Collin); seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 4 – 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday until time for services. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideon’s International.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge and social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1.

