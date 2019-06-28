WCLU

Coroner: Woman fatally shoots younger sister

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official says a Kentucky woman has fatally shot her younger sister.

Pike County Deputy Coroner Zeb Hamilton told WKYT-TV that 16-year-old Gabrielle May McCoy died Wednesday night from a gunshot wound. Hamilton says she was accidentally shot by her 18-year-old sister at her home in the Kimper community.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the shooting happened while the firearm was being examined.

Police said an investigation continues but no foul play is suspected and no charges have been filed.

