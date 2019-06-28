WCLU

New leader chosen for National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky museum dedicated to the Corvette will soon have a new leader.

The National Corvette Museum’s board of directors has selected Sean Preston to serve as the museum’s president and CEO. He will succeed the museum’s longtime top executive, Wendell Strode, who announced his retirement last year.

Preston has served as president of a nonprofit independent school in Oregon.

Preston will assume full CEO duties on Monday at the museum. Museum officials say Strode will remain with the museum through Jan. 3 of next year.

Officials say Preston is a Corvette enthusiast and has a 1954 Corvette and a 1972 Corvette in his car collection.

