Council hears from community on downtown park; budget passes

0 Shares

One Glasgow citizen is calling on the local government to make a commitment to a proposed “better” community.

Citizen Wes Simpson detailed at Monday’s Glasgow City Council meeting the implications of community atmosphere and public engagement. Simpson told the council he “understands business,” citing credibility in his leadership in the movement to build a downtown park.

Simpson referred to a plot of land between the post office and Dollar General on West Main Street that the Glasgow Municipal government bought. Since buying the land, the area has been fairly inactive – until recently.

Simpson began putting videos and pictures on social media of him pretending to use the park. Last Friday, a group held a picnic in the area with live music. In reality, Simpson has led a group to push for more action.

062519Simpsononcalling

Simpson says the park would ideally include a covered facility for the local farmer’s market, a splash fountain, an amphitheater and “other features” he believes would enhance the downtown atmosphere.

According to Simpson, his following has extending beyond Glasgow. He says former residents have reached out to him to express their interest in the community. Simpson even cited information about drawn architecture plans from a former resident.

062519Others

Simpson proposed the city enter an agreement that involves the city matching a private campaign’s monetary effort to build the park along with providing drainage. According to Simpson, “there are people ready to open their checkbooks.”

Mayor Harold Armstrong says the project needs to go through steps, being evaluated legally and financially.

The Parks and Recreation Committee of the Glasgow City Council is supposed to hear more from those involved at their next meeting July 9.

In other business, the council approved the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal budget. The council also approved the first reading of the amended interlocal agreement.