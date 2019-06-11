Council meets, passes first reading of 2019-2020 budget

0 Shares

The Glasgow City Council met last night for the first time in three weeks.

While the council held little discussion, an exploratory committee was formed at the end of the meeting to seek ideas for economic development and an interlocal agreement. The members of the council unanimously approved Terry Bunnell, Joe Trigg and Gary Norman to be on the committee.

The council also approved the first reading of the 2019-20 city annual budget. The council approved the amendments to the current annual budget as well.

Several reappointments were made, alongside the swearing in of three fire fighters and one police officer.

The next City Council meeting is June 24 at 7 p.m. at Glasgow City Hall.