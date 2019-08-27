Council moves forward on reduction measure

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow City Council is on its way to reduce the size, and according to some council members, the diversity of the governing body. Councilmembers passed the first reading of an ordinance last night with a tight 7-5 vote.

The ordinance was drafted after Councilman Patrick Gaunce brought the issue to the council’s attention for the second time in two years. Gaunce told WCLU News in a phone interview Aug. 9 that economic concern is his motivation to bring the idea before the council.

Several council members were against the proposal. Council members Terry Bunnell, Sherry Eubank, Wendell Honeycutt, Marlin Witcher and Marna Kirkpatrick voted against the measure.

Kirkpatrick read a prepared statement. In her words, Kirkpatrick says she doesn’t get paid $10,000 and she feels reducing the council size will not save money.

According to Kirkpatrick says her gross council pay is $8,600 and her take home pay is $7,300.

Kirkpatrick says she has attended many committee meetings that lacked a quorum. Therefore, the meetings couldn’t happen. This would only be exacerbated with fewer council members because the same committees would exist but would require fewer council members to fill the positions on them.

Kirkpatrick also cited diversity among her points of voting no on the ordinance.

Council member Honeycutt says losing diversity is also his concern in a council reduction.

Several other issues were discussed including garbage collection and a cruelty to an animal ordinance. These issues will be discussed in a later article.