Council moves forward with land sale, new judicial center in sight for Barren County

Freddie Norris, a Glasgow City councilperson, studies documents within his agenda, April 27, 2020. Norris was the only councilmember present in person at Glasgow City Hall.

(Photos by Brennan Crain)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A portion of land along West Main Street is one vote away from being sold to the Barren County fiscal court for the construction of a new judicial center.

The parcel of land is 2.2 acres and will be sold for $225,000. The area is between Water Street and West Main Street in Glasgow. Trabue Street, near the post office, encloses the property’s east side.

Talks of a new judicial center began about a year ago, according to Glasgow Mayor Harold “M.D.” Armstrong. He was given an indication from “an individual within the judicial system” that Barren County could receive a new judicial center in 2020.

Armstrong said he conferred with Barren County Judge/ Executive Michael Hale and discovered the proposal for a new judicial center would need at least two acres and be in close proximity to the current judicial center.

“We proposed that they put that in their proposal to see if they could get that building built there,” Armstrong said. “As a plan, if it worked out, we would try to market it to them.”

The city has marketed the portion of land, and the county is willing to purchase it. While the judicial center would be located in Glasgow, like the Barren County courthouse, the county has the responsibility of maintaining the judicial center.

Armstrong said the entrance would be near Kuzma Family Dentistry and an accountant’s office in the area. Current natural growth, like trees and grass, would be cleared and the building would be visible from the roadway.

“Basically, when you drive down Main Street, you can see this nice, new, big building right there off of Main Street,” Armstrong said. “I think it’ll be a plus for that side of town, for sure.”

Danny Basil, City of Glasgow attorney, said when the “package” of land was purchased where the 2.2-acre portion is, the city did not realize it was getting that parcel. The “package” was worth $325,000 when purchased, Basil said.

“We continued to write letters to the Bale Organization, asking them to mow it,” Basil said. “And they wrote back and said ‘why should we mow it when you own it?’.”

Basil told the council he consulted a land surveyor and determined the parcel in question was the city’s property.

The Barren County fiscal court approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts at its March 17 meeting, according to information provided by Barren County fiscal court clerk Sherry Jones.

The MOU was accepted with pending approval of the Kentucky Judicial Branch’s 2020-2026 Capital Plan. The project proposal for the judicial center is $32,115,000, and the Kentucky General Assembly authorized $31,615,000 for the project.

The council is scheduled to vote a second time on the ordinance to sell the parcel of land. The date to tentatively vote is May 11 at 6:30 p.m., but that date could be altered. Councilwoman Chasity Lowery said an event impacting her, and other council members, could hinder their participation.

