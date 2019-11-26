Council moves to approve percentage of pay for GEPB consultant

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – In a narrow vote Monday evening, the Glasgow City Council approved to help “defray” costs in the hiring of an independent consultant for the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. The Council moved forward ahead of Tuesday evening’s GEPB meeting where a decision could be made to hire a consultant.

The Council was nearly split on the issue. A 7-5 vote eventually allowed the Council to put on paper that it would help fund the cost of hiring a consultant to evaluate whether the GEPB should enter into a 20-year agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In its initial reading, the resolution described the process in whole. After deliberations, the Council amended the resolution and voted to pass it.

Councilmember Patrick Gaunce initially spoke on the original resolution. He said he would refuse to vote because the business is simply not the Council’s.

“In my opinion, this is not a city council matter,” Gaunce said. “This is an Electric Plant Board board [issue] based on the Little TVA Act. I don’t think this is our problem.”

The original resolution included language describing two board members’ participation in a “podcast.” GEPB Board members Tag Taylor and Libby Short were featured in the first episode of a podcast by WCLU Radio and the Glasgow Daily Times.

Taylor and Short indicated a consultant would be beneficial for years to come but would not be relevant to decide now. However, Taylor and Short purportedly gave “false information” while discussing the contract on the podcast, according to the resolution and Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong.

Armstrong said, “there’s two sides of the story.”

Gaunce said he realized that. However, Gaunce said he felt the original resolution was “slanted.”

“Absolutely, but I just see one right here,” Gaunce said.

Armstrong said the resolution provided TVA’s downfalls because the “podcast” explained the incentives, or the “other side of the story,” of TVA and the agreement.

“We’re going back to the podcast that has the other side of the story,” Armstrong said.

“I didn’t listen to the podcast,” Gaunce said. “I’m doing my business here tonight. Even as ignorant as I am, I know there’s a lot more stuff on the positive than that’s in here.”

“[t]he Directors gave some false information about what it would cost to connect nearby power sources and how far away said sources of power were,” the original resolution said.

Taylor said the EPB could build its own transmission lines and purchase power from an entity like Kentucky Utilities or Eastern Kentucky Power. But, according to Taylor, the nearest delivery points of the EPB’s power are near Haywood and Summer Shade. He said to transition the power from TVA and keep the 161-kV line, Taylor said it would cost nearly $105 million.

Armstrong said the falsehoods prompt concern for everyone involved because unlike other cities, he said Glasgow has an option to purchase power from another entity.

The whole idea of hiring a consultant is that with information provided, the GEPB could see what it might cost to remain with TVA or shift its purchase elsewhere.

Taylor indicated to WCLU News that TVA is offering “attractive incentives” if the GEPB chooses to sign a 20-year agreement. However, the “incentives” do not seem to be as significant as what might occur if the GEPB stays in the contract, according to Armstrong.

While the original ordinance included language to “defray” costs, the cost of hiring one of two firms selected is unknown. Estimates have been made, but an actual cost has not been released.

For this reason, Councilmember Terry Bunnell said he wouldn’t be opposed to allow the Council to pay a certain percentage of the hiring cost. He said he thinks a consultant is a “positive thing.”

“I think it’s that important to everybody out here, and everybody that’s watching this, that we put it all out there while we move forward as a community,” Bunnell said. “We’re going to spend money. In my business, we have to spend money on consultants to get some answers that we don’t know about – things we don’t see. But it helps us in the long run. If we spend money today, this may be the best money that we spend.”

Councilmember Chasity Lowery questioned Bunnell and described her concern of having an ambiguity in what the actual cost would be.

“With that amendment, my only concern would be 60 percent of what?” Lowery said. “60 percent of $100,000; $200,000; $300,000. I agree. I was at the last EPB board meeting when Mayor Armstrong spoke and he presented chairman Taylor with one of the firms he had found.”

Lowery said she agrees that a consultant should be used, but she was unsure of voting to contribute money because “we haven’t heard what they’ve brought back from those consultant groups yet.” She said she wants to know more about the consultants’ services and ability to perform before she votes.

“I still want to see more of the picture, and I would like to see a price tag before I go to the counter to pay,” Lowery said.

Bunnell proposed an amendment to pay for 60 percent of the total costs, but the amendment failed.

After more deliberation, Bunnell made another amendment to pay 50 percent of the cost or $50,000, whichever is a lesser amount.

A 9-3 vote approved the amendment. Councilmembers Gaunce, James “Happy” Neal and Freddie Norris voted no on Bunnell’s amendment.

While most members agreed with the amendment, the resolution narrowly passed.

Because the amendment removed most of the language from the original resolution and added the agreement, the final resolution was, in fact, the amendment.

Councilmembers Neal, Brad Groce, Joe Trigg, Gaunce and Lowery voted “no” on the final resolution to help pay toward hiring a consultant for the Glasgow EPB.

The GEPB meets this evening at the Glasgow Electric Plant Board board room. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

