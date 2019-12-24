Council moves to send park proposal to three committees, deadline set for Jan. 27

42 Shares

Wes Simpson, chairman of the Public/ Private Park Investigating committee, presents a culmination of six month's work in the form of a proposal to the Glasgow City Council on Dec. 23, 2019. Simpson has spearheaded the project since late June 2019.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow City Council took one step closer to demonstrating its dedication to a downtown park in Glasgow Monday evening. Wes Simpson, chairman of the Public/ Private Parks Investigating Committee presented a proposal of approximately six months of personal and committee research.

Most councilmembers have demonstrated their personal support over the last several months of the idea development. However, Councilmember Terry Bunnell continued to express his doubts with the park Monday and voted in opposition to a final motion to send the idea to three committees and have those reports available Jan. 27.

“I want to study and see what’s in here,” Bunnell said.

Bunnell explained that often the Council seems to enter projects that require them to “back up.” He said he feels the best method would be to examine the proposal before making a choice to commit support.

Bunnell said he also hasn’t heard from the people he represents which caused his hesitation to vote on the motion. Simply put, Bunnell wanted to wait before he pledged support.

“I don’t want us to rush into anything like this,” Bunnell said. “This is a big decision. Big decision for the city. Big decision for a lot of people. If we rush into this, even with a resolution, I feel like we’re shortchanging.”

Simpson told WCLU News prior to Monday’s meeting that his intentions were to have a resolution drafted that stated the Council was “on board” with the park development. While a resolution was not formally drafted, the Council voted 11-1 in favor of sending the proposal to the finance committee, parks and recreation committee and the Plaza Theatre advisory board.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong said the proposal would need to enter those three committees because the City needs to know three things: if it can afford to provide 50 percent of the funding for the project; if the parks and recreation staff could handle maintenance at the park; and if the Plaza Theatre is interested in working extensively with the project.

Simpson said two of the three things seem apparent.

Carolyn Glodfelter, director of the Plaza Theatre, and Eddie Furlong, director of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation, have worked alongside the committee in various ways. Essentially, he said they were willing to move the park proposal forward.

Councilwoman Chasity Lowery spoke in advisement about sending the proposal to the committees. She said she understands that could mean the idea would die.

“I understand taking it through all those various committees as a member of each one of those three you mentioned,” Lowery said. “But I also know how things go when we put things off to run through committee that they have a tendency to gather dust.”

Lowery said she was not opposed to the committees’ reviewing the proposal. However, she said a deadline would need to be necessary to ensure the vitality of the project.

“This is too important,” Lowery said. “This is too big, and it has momentum and a positive impact for multiple generations of our community.”

While Simpson’s aspirations seemed to be echoed across the Council, he said his expectations weren’t exactly met, but he was happy to see the Council moved forward and set a deadline.

“My expectation, my hope, was to come in here and the City adopt a resolution in support of the project,” Simpson said. “I guess the lines were drawn, and the councilmembers showed their support to send it to the finance, parks and rec and Plaza committee with a deadline to come back on the twenty-seventh for that final vote.”

The Council will hear committee reports at its Jan. 27 meeting.

In other new business, the Council approved, on first reading, an ordinance establishing two-way traffic on the block of Wayne Street between South Green Street and South Race Street; the Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the standard operating procedures of the Glasgow Police Department relating to firearms and ammunition, arrests and citations, and animal control response.

In old business, the Glasgow City Council voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance revoking all prior ordinances relating to job descriptions for City employees; Cody Meek was appointed to serve as a member of the Plaza Advisory Board, fulfilling the unexpired term of Betty Herbert; and Vickie Bartley was appointed to serve as a member of the Plaza Advisory Board to fulfill the unexpired term of Joe Goodman III.

The Council entered an executive session to discuss the possible dismissal of an employee of a public agency. The session lasted approximately 1 hour 15 minutes.

Councilman Patrick Gaunce was the only councilmember to vote in opposition of discussing the matter in closed session. He proposed it be discussed in open session.

