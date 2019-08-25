Couple arrested following drug investigation, over $26,000 in drugs seized

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Two people have been arrested in Bowling Green after the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and United States Postal Service investigated a drug trafficking incident.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Jerrad E. Derossett and 35-year-old Jamie Derossett were arrested on several counts of drug possession and trafficking charges.

Police say a United States Postal Service and drug task force investigation discovered marijuana trafficking activities at the Derossett residence in Bowling Green. The home is located in the 1100 block of Crewdson Drive.

Police arrested Jerrad Aug. 23 in the 600 block of State Street. Jaime was arrested Aug. 23 at the couple’s residence.

Police say they seized 521 one gram high concentration THC vapes, various pills including oxycodone, amphetamine, and MDMA, LSD, cocaine, ecstacy, three handguns, three long guns, a Chevrolet pickup truck and $2,023 in cash. Police say the street value of the THC vapes is over $26,000.

Both were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. They are currently awaiting arraignment in Warren District Court.