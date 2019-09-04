Logo


COUPLE KILLED IN TRAIN ACCIDENT IN SLAUGHTERS

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who tried to go around railroad crossing arms and his wife have died in a crash with a train.

The Webster County sheriff’s office said in a news release that a southbound train was stopped on a side switch track waiting for a northbound train to pass. The release said 83-year-old James King of Slaughters proceeded over the tracks, failed to see the oncoming northbound CSX train and pulled into its path on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said King and 78-year-old Carolyn King were pronounced dead at the scene on Kentucky 138 at the railroad crossing in Slaughters, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Madisonville.

The crash remained under investigation.

