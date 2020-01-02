Couple welcomes baby girl as first child born at T.J. Samson Hospital in 2020

32 Shares

Eira Hope Jackson lies in her mother's, Erika Johnson, arms as her father Austin Jackson looks at her. Eira was the first baby born at T.J. Samson Community Hospital during 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW – It’s just the second day of 2020, but one couple has experienced the highlight of their year – they welcomed a baby into the world.

T.J. Regional Health announced Wednesday that staff members at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year and decade at 1:40 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Erika Johnson and Austin Jackson of Albany delivered a daughter who they named Eira Hope. The baby’s name is unique to her mother who said she couldn’t part ways with the name.

“Well, I actually found it online,” Johnson said. “But it means snow in Welsh, and I really, really loved the name. I couldn’t change it. It just stuck as soon as I found it.”

Johnson said Jackson picked Eira’s middle name which is actually her middle name.

Eira Jackson was born nearly 12 hours after her mother and father arrived at the hospital. Johnson said she almost waited to get to the hospital because she was still two weeks from her due date. Johnson said she was scheduled around Jan. 18 to have the child.

“We got here at two o’clock in the morning, and we waited all day for her patiently,” Johnson said.

As the turn of the decade and year came Tuesday evening, Johnson and Jackson headed to the hospital to deliver the child. They both said Eira’s birthday was a surprise.

“We didn’t know this was going to happen like this,” Jackson said.

Mom and Dad aren’t the only people surprised. Eira’s 2-year-old brother Jaydon has mixed feelings but he’s acclimating, according to his mother.

“He’s not excited,” Johnson said. “He did tell her that he loved her, but that’s as far as we got. He won’t get close to her. He won’t touch her. I think he’s more nervous than anything.”

While the family gets used to a fourth member, Jackson and Johnson said having Eira is already different.

“Boys are wild,” Johnson said. “She’s just so calm. Like, it’s already completely different.”

The family was presented balloons and gift baskets. The family will also receive a case of diapers every month for the next year. A $1,000 college scholarship was awarded to Eira for the school year 2038.

“We are very excited to have baby Jackson as the first baby of the new year, and the first baby of the new decade for T.J. Samson,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health.

Jackson and Johnson said they were expected to go home Thursday afternoon. As for Eira’s father, he said this baby brought him to tears.

“I got more emotional with this one than I did with Jaydon,” Jackson said. “I guess it’s where I’ve been a parent already. It’s just a parent thing, I guess.”

More than 1,200 babies are delivered each year at the hospital, according to a Wednesday press release.

