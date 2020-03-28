Courts limited, licensing operations suspended until further notice

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Driver’s license operations, court proceedings and functions at the Barren County Circuit Clerk’s office continue to be at a standstill as restrictions continue to stay in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barren County Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Coe Fields says the judicial branch continues to be open, but new court orders from the Supreme Court further limit proceedings.

“As social distancing becomes even more critical during the pandemic, the Judicial Branch remains open for business,” Fields says. “We continue to make changes that will ensure access to the courts while protecting the health and safety of court personnel and the public.”

The Barren County Circuit Court Clerk’s office is open for Emergency Protective Orders (EPOs), Distribution of Paperwork and Patron Terminal access, a news release said.

The office is working on a 50/50 basis, meaning staff is limited. Any calls seeking legal advice are forbidden. Staff cannot answer those questions.

The office may be reached at (270) 651-2561 or (270) 651-9830. Any filing, payments or communication can be dropped at the drop box near the southside of the Barren County Court House at the awning or mailed to PO Box 1359. The office ask that people leave their phone number in the case of a question.

Court dockets

The court dockets are limited to emergency and time-sensitive matters, including but not limited to, domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, temporary child support hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, in-custody arraignments, in-custody preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, in-custody juvenile detention hearings.

All civil and criminal dockets are cancelled, unless a judge determines in his or her discretion that a matter requires prompt attention. Judges must use available telephonic and video technology to conduct all hearings, unless the parties are unable to participate remotely. Small Claims and Forcible Detainer’s court proceedings and jury services are postponed until further notice.

Family Court

Questions can be sent to barrenmetcalfefamilycourts@gmail.com.

District Court

For questions, call (270) 651-9839.

Circuit Court

Questions can be sent to Krystal Cooper at krystalbrown@kycourts.net or Krissy Parker at krissyparker@kycourts.net.

The most recent Order of the Supreme Court limits in-person court proceeding until April 24, 2020.

Fields says staff are relying more on technology with video conference, Skype, Zoom and telephonic technology to conduct business and maintain social distancing.

Driver’s licensing

All government offices offering in-person services are closed to the public indefinitely, including all driver’s license issuance locations.

This means we can not issue any ID Cards or Driver’s License. The Kentucky State Police have suspended driver testing until further notice. Therefore, the office is unable to conduct business within the Driver’s License Division until further notice. The Barren County Circuit Clerk’s extended and Saturday hours for Driver’s License issuance are suspended until further notice.

Governor Beshear declared until further notice the renewal date for Kentucky operator’s license, ID cards, and permits shall be extended for a 90-day period, subsequent to its current expiration date. During the 90-day extension period, such driver’s licenses shall be considered in full force and effect as if timely renewal. This also applies to all commercial driver’s license holders.

“I understand this is a difficult time for everyone, but I ask for your patience and understanding during this time,” Fields says. “The Judicial Branch provides essential, constitutionally mandated services to the citizens of the commonwealth. The Justice System is still here to serve you, it is just on a limited and emergency basis.”

Court updates are provided online at COVID-19 and kycourts.gov

