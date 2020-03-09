Crash leaves KY 218, 31E intersection flashing signal disabled

8 Shares

A car appears on a wrecker following an accident along Kentucky Highway 218 and U.S. 31E March 9, 2020.

Photos submitted by Brittney L. Young.

A mid-morning crash Monday left a flashing signal disabled.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 announced Monday that the flashing light along 31E and Kentucky 218 was damaged. Oversized stop signs visible from the 218 approach were also damaged.

Officials said stop signs are reinstalled but it will take additional time to reinstall the signal.

A caller advised WCLU News early Monday that the crash left a car on its top and out of the roadway. These reports have not been confirmed at this time.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the accident and landed at 9:29 a.m., according to scanner traffic. An unknown subject was taken to a hospital via the helicopter.

Related