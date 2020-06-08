Crews remove Confederate statue in Kentucky’s largest city

28 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A city work crew has removed a Confederate statue from a prominent location in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the work began about 6 a.m. Monday to remove the John Breckenridge Castleman monument from Cherokee Triangle. Shortly thereafter, only a bare pedestal remained. The move comes following a Jefferson Circuit Court ruling Friday that allowed the city to take action. Fischer says the statue will be cleaned and stored until it can be moved, likely to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

Castleman was a Confederate soldier and later a U.S. general and helped found Louisville’s park system.

