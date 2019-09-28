Crowd packs Blue Grass Airport to welcome veterans home from Honor Flight

56 Shares

Robert Siler. Photo by Tim Webb.

Robert Siler, of Glasgow and Joe Pierce, of Glasgow, along with 70 other Kentucky veterans received a heroes’ welcome home Saturday from patriotic, flag-waving citizens who filled the entire terminal at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

The veterans participated in a one-day tour of war memorials in the nation’s capital. This was the ninth Honor Flight sponsored by Farmers RECC and Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. The mission was coordinated by Winchester-based Honor Flight Kentucky.

Several of the veterans — who served during World War II, the Cold War, the Korean War or the Vietnam War — said it was the best day of their lives.

“It was a wonderful day,” said Robert Siler, 74, a Vietnam veteran from Glasgow. “We had a police escort everywhere and the welcome home celebration was really neat.”

Following an early-morning flight from Lexington, the group was greeted at Reagan Washington National Airport by a cheering crowd and a U.S. Military Academy chorus serenading them with patriotic songs. A police escort then guided the group’s buses to stops that included the Air Force Memorial, Women in Military Service for America Memorial and the Marine Corps War Memorial.

The 2019 contingent included 99-year-old World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford of Clay County. He turned 100 years old Sunday. It was his first time ever traveling by air and the first time he had seen the memorial honoring him and 16 million Americans who served in the war.

“It was wonderful,” Ledford said. “It was the best thing I’ve ever had in my life.”

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, the group watched the changing of the guard and participated in an emotional wreath-laying ceremony. The Honor Flight participants also visited memorials dedicated to the veterans from the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Throughout the day, the veterans were greeted with smiles, photo requests and thanks for their service.

A homecoming reception, which Farmers RECC helped to coordinate, capped off the jam-packed day of activities. Led by a bagpipe band, returning veterans paraded through the Lexington airport terminal as family and friends clapped and shouted welcomes, waved flags and shook their hands.

Mr. Pierce, one of the veterans sponsored by Farmers RECC, said the Honor Flight veterans couldn’t have been treated better than they were in Washington, D.C. that day.

“The day was great. It was hard to believe what I had just gone through and seen,” said Pierce. “It’s just hard to put it all into words.”

This article was submitted by Farmers Rural Electric Cooperative.