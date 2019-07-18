Crowe named Glasgow High School softball coach

0 Shares

The beginning of a new era was announced Wednesday as Scottie Softball welcomed its new head coach Kaleb Crowe. Crowe’s hiring comes after nine-year veteran Coach Steven Murphy retired earlier this year.

Home runs and throwing a few pitches is nothing new for Crowe. He is a 2007 graduate of Monroe County High School. According to Glasgow High School athletic director Craig Cassidy, Crowe played baseball in high school before moving onto collegiate baseball.

Cassidy says Crowe suffered an injury during his second season at Lindsey Wilson, forcing him to end his playing career. Crowe moved onto the University of Kentucky to finish his studies. He graduated with an education degree and has taught social studies at Glasgow High School for about four years.

The challenges Crowe has faced have only prepared him for greater challenges. Crowe says he’s looking forward to entering the coaching job at a time when Glasgow High School has a new softball field and other superlatives.

Cassidy says Crowe has other coaching experience. He worked as an assistant soccer coach at Warren East High School for two years and served as an assistant baseball coach at Russell County High School for one year.

But, it’s not his desire to be a good player that drives his coaching persona. Crowe says it’s his desire to improve the softball team to an “elite program.”

While there are returning players, Crowe also says he is focused on recruitment. He says he has many short and long-term goals, but his initial work is recruitment of players.

While his work with students can make a team, Crowe admits he plans to meet with parents, too. In fact, Crowe says these meetings will begin almost immediately.

Crowe will work alongside assistant coaches Corey Haynes, Jason Cook, Tabitha Elmore and recent hire Bailey Alexander.