Cultural Center to host Pioneer Day Saturday, sign ups ending today

Officials with the local Cultural Center say there’s still time to sign up for Pioneer Day at the Museum.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center is hosting a pioneer themed event for children Saturday to expose area children to a simpler way of life.

Executive Director of the Cultural Center Sherry Wesley says history is vital to teach to children.

With Saturday’s program, children will be exposed to several things.

Volunteer June Jackson says children will be divided into two groups Saturday. Children aged 4 and 5 will be in one group while 6 through 12 year olds will be placed in another group.

Children will be able to play with toys pioneer children played with, as well as hearing stories from the time period.

Older children will be exposed to stenciling and candle dipping alongside playing with toys like Jacob’s Ladder.

Wesley says children will truly be able to see life before their time.

Registration ends at 4 p.m. today. The cost of attendance is $5. For more information, you can call the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center at (270) 651-9792.