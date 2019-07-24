0 Shares

Curtis Flynn, 85, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a born again Christian and a veteran serving in the U. S. Army. Curtis retired from General Telephone Co. and was a retired Auctioneer.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carylean Flynn; 2 daughters, Sandy Duff (Bobby) and Barbie Flynn of Glasgow; a brother-in-law, Dean Jones of Lakeland, FL; 3 brothers, Howard Flynn (Brenda) of Somerset, Norman Flynn (Diann) of Indiana and Robert Flynn of Louisville; 3 sisters, Marilyn Brewster (Louis) and Joyce Dalton (Glen) of Bronston and Cecilia Rhoades (Larry) of Louisville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pearl Flynn and a brother, Bobby Flynn.

Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Friday, July 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Friday from 2pm until 4pm.

The family would like to thank all the NHC caregivers for the excellent care they provided during his stay the last two years.