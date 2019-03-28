Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAISY SELMA JOBE WELSH

on 03/28/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Daisy Selma Jobe Welsh, 87, of Summer Shade, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born December 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late

William and Jewell Jobe and the wife of Legene Welsh, who survives. They were married 50 years.  She was a hairdresser and of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors other than her husband include one daughter, Judy (Carl) Cherry, Scottsville; one son Larry Dee (Verne), Addison, IL; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters.

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 1:00.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAISY SELMA JOBE WELSH”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.