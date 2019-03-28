on 03/28/2019 |

Daisy Selma Jobe Welsh, 87, of Summer Shade, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born December 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late

William and Jewell Jobe and the wife of Legene Welsh, who survives. They were married 50 years. She was a hairdresser and of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors other than her husband include one daughter, Judy (Carl) Cherry, Scottsville; one son Larry Dee (Verne), Addison, IL; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters.

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 1:00.