Dale D. Clarkson, age 72, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at NHC Healthcare of Glasgow. Dale was born January 19, 1947 to the late Hubert and Wilma Jewel (Brooks) Clarkson. He was united in marriage on September 19, 1966 to the late Brenda Sue (Ballard) Clarkson who passed away in 2016.

Dale is survived by two children; a son, Timmy and his wife Katrina Clarkson of Tompkinsville; a daughter, Pam Clarkson of Glasgow, Kentucky; one sister, Brenda Melton and husband Junior of Celina, Tennessee; a brother, Randy Williams and his wife Anna of Glasgow, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Chandler Clarkson, Cassie Clarkson, and Jordan Adams; two great-grandchildren, J.T. and Autumn Adams also survive.

In addition to his wife Brenda and his parents, Dale was preceded in death by one sister, Sondra Clarkson, and a nephew Jamie Scott Howard.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October, 21 and will continue on Tuesday morning from 6:00 until time for services at 2:00.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Hospice House of South-Central Kentucky, in honor of Dale and can be made at the Funeral Home.