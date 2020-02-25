0 Shares

Damon Delbert Decker, 76, of Scottsville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence in Scottsville. He was born in Louisville, KY, February 4, 1944, to the late Sidney Decker and the late Nina Carter Decker. Mr. Decker worked as a painter with the Ford Motor Company over 30 years. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Judy Vaughn Decker; one daughter, Tracy Lawrence of New Albany; 2 sons, Mark Decker of OH and Charles “ Chuck” Goodner (Dhana) of Lake Tahoe, NV; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers and three sisters; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with DAV Chapter #20 to provide Military Honors Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Decker. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

