Danny Dale Gibson age 69 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Hildred Gibson and Doris Froedge Gibson of Edmonton who survives. Dale was retired from Topps Manufacturing and the Metcalfe County School system as a bus driver. He was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be held 6:00 PM Saturday evening at the funeral home.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife Pam Odle Gibson of Edmonton. Two children. Matthew (Karen) Gibson of Tompkinsville and Amanda Gibson of Edmonton. Two grandchildren, Mason and Chandler Gibson. Special granddaughters Iva Kate Blazier, Kelsey Shive and Maddie Ervin. Special children Jerry and Jennifer Shive, Tara Burks and Shannon Hammer.

