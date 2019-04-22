0 Shares

Danny Dale Poynter age 71 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Vernon Bud and Arcola Fields Poynter. Danny was a retired dispatcher from Southern States Coop and a member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Pelston Poynter. Two daughters. Lisa Caffee of Edmonton and Krista Knopft of Louisville. Two brothers. Ronnie (Angie) Poynter of Glasgow and Jerry (Rita) Poynter of Sulphur Well. Six grandchildren. Autumn, Brianna, Shelby, C.J., Olivia and Cody. Five great grandchildren. Talon, Taegyn, Ty, Cooper and Jalynn.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey, a daughter Valarie Nicole and two brothers. Lanny and Roger Poynter.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pink Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.