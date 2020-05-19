0 Shares

Danny Dale Smothers, 59, of Glasgow, KY died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence. Born in Campbellsville, KY on August 22, 1960 the son of the late Murrell R. Smothers and Hallie Russell Despain.

Survivors include two brothers, Robert Lewis Smothers of Adair County, Gary Smothers (Vicky) of Russell County; three sisters, Patricia Dial (Roy), Judy Smothers both of Glasgow and Jeannie Bottoms (Larry) of Green County; along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Danny Dale Smothers at www.crowfuneralhome.com

