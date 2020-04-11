0 Shares

Danny Martin Branham, age 62 of Albany, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, KY passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. Danny was born on December 02, 1957 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late Rosie Arms Branham and George Clifton Claudine Branham. Danny had attended Grace Fellowship Church and was log truck driver. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant children, Jamie Sue and Bobby Joe, three brothers, Randy Branham, Holland Branham, and Jessi Branham, brother-in-law, Terry Tallent, and his father-in-law James H. Pharis.

Survivors Include

His Wife- Katrina Pharis Branham of Albany, KY

One Son- Martin Branham of Burkesville, KY

Three Sisters- Joan(Tom)Farlee, Mary(Michael)Davidson, and Barbara Tallent all of Burkesville, KY

Three Brothers- Norman(Debbie)Branham, Wendell(Pat)Branham, and Earl(Wanda)Branham all of Burkesville, KY

Two Step Daughters- Katresa(Anthony)Winningham of Albany, KY and Joanna Collins of Burkesville, KY

Two Grandsons- Jessi and Daniel Branham

Four Step Grandchildren- James Allen, Lauren, and Kristen Winningham all of Albany, KY and his Little Buddy Christopher Collins of Burkesville, KY

His Mother-in-law- Betty Pharis of Albany, KY

Brother-in-law- Jeff(Sandra)Pharis of Albany, KY

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive

All services will be private

Related