Danny Ray Glass, age 58 , of Louisville, KY, passed away at his residence in Louisville, KY. He was formerly employed by Tarc.

He was the son of the late Arlene Glass and Gladenia Binder of Louisville. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides his dad, he was also preceded in death by his brother Willard Allen Glass.

Service will be private at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

