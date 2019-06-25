WCLU

DANNY RAY JAGGERS

Danny Ray Jaggers, 66 of Munfordville passed away Monday afternoon, June 24 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.  He was the son of the late Clarence Howard & Deloris Jean Sweet Jaggers.   Danny served on the Munfordville City Council.  He was preceded in death by one brother Wayne Jaggers and by two sisters Naomi “Sissy” Horton & Melinda Johnson

He is survived by his wife-Anna Hester Jaggers

One son-Brian Jaggers & wife Renea of Canmer

One daughter-Tonya Adkins & hus. Cory of Smiths Grove

Four grandchildren-Lauren Adkins, Connor Jaggers, Paisleigh Adkins & Rhealynn Adkins

Three sisters-Gracie Puckett of Munfordville

Pam Carby of Priceville

Judy Robertson of Munfordville

Funeral services for Danny Ray Jaggers will be 1pm Friday, June 28 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Mauldon officiating.  Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-9pm, Thursday from 8am-9pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial donations be given to the Center Point Cemetery fund.

 

 

 

 

