DANNY RAY THOMAS

on 03/28/2019 |
Danny Ray Thomas, 69, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home.  He was born in Glasgow the son of the late Daniel Boone Thomas and Frances Chapman Thomas.

After graduating from high school Danny started working for Goodman Oldsmobile-Cadillac and remained an employee of Goodman Automotive for 52 years. He was of the Baptist faith and was saved at Hillcrest Baptist Church as a child.  He loved camping, fishing and UK Basketball.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Saltsman Thomas; daughter Angela Thomerson (David); grandchildren Katelyn Thomerson (Josh) and Andrew Thomerson; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Noah and Macey Cross and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Allan Wayne Thomas; an infant sister, Sharon Thomas and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Chapman and Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Harrison Thomas.

Mr. Thomas chose to be cremated and no services will be held at this time.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Expressions of sympathy may be made to T. J. Samson Hospice Program, 1301 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141.

 

