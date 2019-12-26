0 Shares

Danny Reed Smith, 56 of Cave City passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at his home on December 26th, 2019 after a long illness. He was born October 25, 1963 in Glasgow.

Danny was a 1981 graduate of Barren Co High School. He graduated nursing school in 1991. He loved nursing, especially working with the elderly. He always had a smile and enjoyed life to its fullest. He was a member of the Cave City Church of Christ.

Survivors include his mother, Doris Smith, three aunts, Ozella Mills, Louise Hughes, Lois Smith; an uncle, Riley Sexton (Betty); his x-wife and long–time friend, Sheila Minor and several cousins.

Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Sammie Lee Smith, his father, Jerry Smith, maternal grandparents, Henry and Annie Sexton and paternal grandparents, Robert and Marie Smith.

Funeral Services will be at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel at 1 PM on Saturday, December 28th with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday from 2 to 8 PM and on Saturday after 9 AM until time of services.

Related