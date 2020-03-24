0 Shares

Daphyna Kelly Nunn age 70 of Edmonton passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Louvenia Kinnaird. Daphyna was the office manager for Dr. L.P. Emberton’s medical practice in Edmonton for many years. She was a member of the Edmonton Baptist Church and was the church treasurer for many years.

She is survived by several cousins. Patty Jo Word of Horse Cave. Kendall Kinnaird of Camby, Indiana. Karen Meador, Chris Kinnaird and Randy Kinnaird all of Scottsville. A cousin in law Dori Kinnaird of Nashville, Indiana. Several other cousins also survive. There are five nieces. Gina Rutledge of Glasgow, Ginger Witherspoon of Smith Grove, Selena Callaghen of Bowling Green, Sarah Hutcheson of Glasgow and Rhonda Clark of Edmonton. A sister in law Gloria Nunn of Summer Shade. Several great nieces and nephews also survive. She is also survived by her beloved pet Foxy.

Besides her mother she was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Nunn and her grandparents Joe and Lora Kinnaird.

In light of the current Covid-19 crisis, no food or drinks can be brought into the funeral home and physical contact must follow social distancing of 6 feet. All services will be private. We are very sorry for this inconvenience; but our efforts are to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

