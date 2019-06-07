WCLU

DARLENE F BUSH

Darlene F. Bush, age 67, of Park City, departed this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. The Cincinnati, OH native was born on February 19, 1952 to the late Lloyd and Nellie Morrow Halcomb and was married to the late Daymon Bush.

Darlene was a homemaker and a member of North Bowling Green Church of God.

She leaves to honor her memory, one daughter, Amberly Bush of Park City; two brothers, Wayne Halcomb (Beverly Sue) and Larry Halcomb (Vickie); three sisters, JoAnn White, Wanda Hines (Dallas) and Beverly Joy Webb (Roger) and many nieces and nephews. She as also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Bob Halcomb and one sister, Sandy Stevens.

Interment will be in Bush Family Cemetery, Beattyville, KY.

VISITATION

12 Noon CDT – 3 pm CDT, Saturday, June 8, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

3 pm CDT,  Saturday, June 8, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2 pm EDT, Monday, June 10, 2019

Bush Family Cemetery

Beattyville, KY

 

