Darrel W. Page, age 78 of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Tompkinsville and a retired truck driver for Overnight Transportation.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Layton Page and Alva Frodge Page; his step father, John Kettwig; his step mother, Hazel Ballard Page; three brothers, Daniel Page, Ronnie Page and Johnny Kettwig; two sisters, Ruth Vibbert and Patricia Schreckenghost;

He is survived by three children, Robert Page (Jenny) of Bowling Green, Darlene Page and Sandra Page of Cave City, his long-time companion Beverly Tressler of Horse Cave; the mother of his children, Lillian Page of Glasgow; six grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Page of Cave City and Wendell Page of Tompkinsville; four sisters, Connie Huffman (Marty) of Glasgow, Rachael Ferguson (Alton), Debbie Patterson and Sandra Smith all of Tompkinsville. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Cremation was chosen by Mr. Page and there will be no services. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

