0 Shares

Darrell Ray Stephens age 52 of Edmonton died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. He was retired from the United States Army reserve.

Military committal services will be held 1:00 PM EST Wednesday at Jess Privett Cemetery in Strunk, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife Susan Stephens of Edmonton. Four sons. Hezekiah Cox, Aaron Cox, Jeremiah Stephens and Isaiah Stephens all of Edmonton. Six grandchildren. Serenity Parker, Brienna Cox, Gavin Cox, Ashton Stephens, Alexander Cox and Arabella Cox. His father and stepmother. Ray and Mindy Stephens of Edmonton. Two sisters. Teresa Stephens of Ohio and Tina Ballard of Edmonton.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred Cornett Stephens and a brother Terry Ballard.