Darrell Ray Thomas, 68, of Glasgow, died at his residence in Glasgow. Mr. Thomas was the son of the late Otis and Christine Bush Thomas, he was a retired employee at SKF Manufacturing in Glasgow. Survivors include 1 daughter Christa Thomas of Horse Cave; 3 sons Corey Thomas wife Amy, Kelly Thomas wife Marquetta and Ken Thomas wife Sundy all of Glasgow; 12 grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers Carlos and Paul Thomas. The family chose cremation and a memorial service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral home with visitation on Thursday, from 11:00am until time for service at the funeral home. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Thomas. Share your message of condolence with the family of William Thomas at www.crowfuneralhome.com

