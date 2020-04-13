0 Shares

Darrell Roger Pipgrass, 81, of Glasgow, passed on Friday April 10, 2020 at his residence in Glasgow. He was born, June 8, 1938 in Leona, WI to the late Earl and Elsie Pipgrass. His first job was picking up wood scraps at the lumberyard where his dad worked. He spent hours fishing in the creeks for trout, trapping for furs and hunting in the Wisconsin wilderness.

When Darrel was 17, he fudged the numbers on his enlistment form and joined the Air Force. He served 4 years, then he joined the Army for another four. He was honorably discharged with a bronze star for saving the life of a comrade in the Vietnam war. He considered it a great honor to serve for his country.

Darrell was always up for adventure. Driving race cars, dancing till dawn, playing pinochle and pranking family and friends. He loved a good laugh, a good hunt, and a good liverwurst sandwich! You are loved, Darrell, you are loved!

Survivors include two daughters, Sindy Young of Maine and Sherry Pedigo of Glasgow; three sons, Brent Pipgrass of Glasgow, Russell Cornwell of Birmingham and Derek Pipgrass of Glasgow; grandchildren, Nadine Sullivan of AL, Tim Cornwell of AL, Katie Cornwell of GA, Nathan Skou of KY, David Young of TN, Brandon Pipgrass of KY, Kylee Pipgrass of KY, Deven Young of ME, Brent Pipgrass, Jr. of KY, Ember Young of ME and Taylor Pipgrass of KY; eight great grandchildren; one sister Pat Goff of CA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Bev Howen and Colleen Grunder.

A Memorial Service for Darrell Pipgrass will be scheduled at a later date and will be announced by the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

