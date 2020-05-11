0 Shares

Darrell Wayne Miller, 85, passed away on May 10, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. He was born February 16, 1935 in Warren County and was married for 63 years to his loving wife, Shirley Fant Miller, who survives. He was a veteran serving with the 3rd U.S. Army Missile Command.

Darrell was a farmer and loved farming all his life. He was also employed by Detrex Chemical Industries as a welding supervisor for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Abiff and Blanche Smith Miller, also by two great nephews, Reed and Randon Miller and sister-in-law Lana Stuart Miller.

He is survived by his brother, Maurice Dale Miller and brother-in-law, Gus Cole Fant (Ann) Silver Springs, Florida. By nieces and nephews, Mindy Miller Alexander (Seth), Sandra L. Mosley (Robert, Patti Bucklew, Kimberly McNeely (Greg), Beth McDonnell, Dale Stuart Miller (Carol), Craig Jones and several great nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com

The family request expressions of sympathy be made to Foundation Christian Academy or Big Reedy Christian Camp in care of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.

