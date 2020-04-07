Dart Container reopens following forced shutdown

177 Shares

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – After its door were closed recently, Dart Container in Horse Cave was approved to reopen Tuesday.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet’s Department of Workplace Standards approved the reopening after a temporary closure due to social distancing issues. Employees purportedly failed to follow guidelines of a six feet minimum distance among each other.

The Horse Cave plant was preparing to manufacture up to 80,000 face shield components per day before receiving the shutdown order. Those components would be used by healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Since reopening, the company said preparations to manufacture those components will resume. The components will be made “for a federal agency,” according to a news release.

Dart Corporation said it implemented steps to address concerns, including:

Not operating production lines where social distancing can’t be consistently observed.

Requiring high-level leadership approval if two or more people have to work within six feet of each other to complete critical safety-related maintenance or repairs.

Taking measures to impress upon employees the importance of social distancing for their safety and that of their coworkers, including disciplinary actions if warranted.

Dart Container was determined to be an essential business early on in the pandemic. The company provides products for use in the food and beverage packing industry.

