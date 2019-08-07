0 Shares

David Alexander Strader, 76, Hiseville, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A son of the late Homer Samuel Strader, Sr. and Anna Katherine Alexander Strader, he was a lifelong farmer in the Hiseville Community. He was an avid fisherman, a member of the Hiseville Baptist Church, and a member of the Hiseville Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include six children: Sherri Strader Harlow, Karen Strader Dilley (Kerry), Ellen Strader, Leslie Strader, Chrissie Strader Morgan, and Alex Strader (Kayln Davis); eight grandchildren: Hunter Harlow, Jackson Harlow, Maycie Dilley, Dylan Compton, Kelsie Strader, Katherine Morgan, Kadin Strader, and Annalynn Strader; two brothers: Sam Strader, Jr. (Doris) of Lexington and Joe Bryan Strader (Denise) of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Friday at the funeral home.