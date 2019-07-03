0 Shares

David Anthony Jackson, 63, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Clura Dillard Jackson and Emma Laverne Sewell Jackson. David worked as parts manager for over 20 years with Southern Kentucky Collision in Glasgow and was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Crystal James (Derik) of Hardyville, KY; son, Tony Jackson (Britney) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Ava and Aiden Jackson and Clay, Ashton, Evan, Lyla & Nettie.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Jackson.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, July 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Beautiful Home Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the funeral home, to help the family with funeral expenses.