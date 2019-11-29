0 Shares

David B. Ross, age 78, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at The Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He was a retired truck driver with State Water Heater and of the Baptist Faith.

He was the son of the late John Thurman Ross and the late Mamie Marie Boyd Ross. He was also preceded in death by a brother Johnnie Thurman Ross and a grandchild Zachary Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ross; sons, Dennis Ross (Phyllis), Crystal River, FL, Michael Ross, Scottsville, KY, Brad Ross (Stephanie), Crystal River, FL; step sons, Chris Rouse (Amy), Adam Rouse, both of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, William Cleaver “Bill” Ross, Louisville, KY, Johnnie Franklin Ross, Shepherdsville, KY; grandchildren, Kacie Ross Stees (Jeff), Amber Ross, David Michael Ross, Mya Rouse, MaKenna Rouse; several great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and special grands, Levi & Kate Choate.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, November 29, 2019 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, November 30, 2019, Bro. Ronald Riordan officiating.

