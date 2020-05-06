0 Shares

David Beaty, age 67 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home . David was born on January 27, 1953 in Clinton County, KY to the late John Henry Beaty and Bonnie Bell (Dailey) Cook. He was a former employee of Glasgow Livestock Market and a farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Chris Beaty, one brother, Tom Beaty, one sister, Reba Beaty, and one half brother John Tyler Beaty.

Survivors Include:

His Wife- Mary Hardin Beaty of Burkesville, KY

One Son- Joe(and Carolyn)Beaty of Burkesville, KY

Stepfather- Charles Cook of Burkesville, KY

Two Brothers- Donnie Beaty of Lexington, KY and Johnny Beaty of Nancy, KY

One Sister- Betty Brantley of Louisville, KY

8 Grandchildren- Samantha Vibbert, April Spears, Timmy Watson, Mary Elizabeth Beaty, Jonathan Beaty, Tyler Beaty, Dylan Beaty, John Beaty

2 Step Grandchildren- Justin Pruitt and Chelsea Pruitt

11 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

All services and burial will be private

