David Gaskins age 58 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Adair county he was the son of the late Walter Ray and Elsie Guffey Gaskins.

He is survived by four brothers. Lemuel, Jessee, Amos and Samuel Gaskins all of Columbia. One sister Ruth Pike of Columbia. A special nephew and friend Landon Gaskins of Edmonton. Several other nieces and nephews also survive. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Ethan Gaskins.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, January 4th at the Wilson Cemetery near Edmonton. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home.

