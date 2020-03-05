0 Shares

David Howard Acree, age 62, of Knob Lick community, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on June 24, 1957, he was the son of Phillip and Shirley Hurt Acree. Losing both parents at a young age, David and his four brothers were raised by their maternal grandparents, Herman and Ruth Hurt both deceased.

David retired after 31 years from R.R. Donnelley & Sons, then went to work as a custodian in the Metcalfe County School System where he remained until health problems forced him to retire in December 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathy Jewell Acree, one son, Nathan Acree (Sharna) of Summer Shade, one daughter, Ashley Acree Gallagher (Daniel) of Edmonton, four stepchildren, Jeffrey Martin of Chicago, Il, Katye Martin Jessie (Troy) of Edmonton, Jeremy Martin of Knob Lick, and Becca Martin Neal (Adam) of Edmonton. Four brothers, Tony Gibson (Brenda) of Edmonton, Terry Acree (Gina) of Smiths Grove, Chuck Acree (Regatta) of Lucas, and Gregg (Suzanne) of Louisville. Ten grandchildren, Tanner, Trigg and Jenna Acree, Griffin and Grayson Gallagher, Shane Jessie (Shauna), Trent Jessie, Connor and Jordy Neal and Lane Cape. One great grandchild, Maxon Jessie.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM Sunday with cremation to follow. A graveside service will be held at the Foundation Church Cemetery at a later date.

