David James Cross (Updated)

0 Shares

David James Cross, 63, Cave City, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Glasgow. He was a son of the late Herman and Marcella Brown Cross. He was a truck driver for Bugtussle Transportation and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Wilson Cross; one daughter, Stacey; his twin brother Douglas Cross of Glasgow; two brothers who are also twins, Mike Cross and wife Jill and Tony Cross and wife Freda all of England; two sisters, Maxine Bailey and husband Jimmy, and Sherry Haynes and husband Glenn all of Glasgow; two very close friends, Ricky and Pam Davis; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Shirley Dilley.

Honoring David’s request, cremation was chosen. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

Related