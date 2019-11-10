2 Shares

David Leon Runyon, 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late James Edward and Dorothy Vance Runyon.

He is survived by his wife: Lillie A. Duvall Runyon; three sons: David Wayne Runyon (Kim), Jerry Glen Runyon (Shelia) and Jimmy Leon Runyon (Linda); one daughter: Sherry Runyon McKinney (Morris); three grandchildren: Robert Clay Runyon, Brandon Lee McKinney and Katelyn McKinney; two great-grandchildren: Landon McKinney and Katlin McKinney; one brother: Ernest Runyon (Donitta); several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Larry Runyon, Donald Runyon and Tommy Runyon.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Bristletown Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home until time for services.

