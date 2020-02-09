0 Shares

David Lindsey, age 82, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Hart County, a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church, a teacher for 35 years in the Hart County School System, a city Judge for Horse Cave for 8 years and a city council member of Horse Cave for 38 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Lindsey; his parents, Lennie and Dolice Lindsey; two brothers, James Earl Lindsey and Donald O’Neale Lindsey; one sister, Betty Houchens.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy Lindsey (Teresa) of Horse Cave and Jon Lindsey (Linda) of Park City; two step-sons, Gary Turner (Kendra) of Bowling Green and Timothy Turner (Tinekia) of Smiths Grove; one step-daughter, Patricia Smith (Robert) of Cave City; five grandchildren, Josh Lindsey (Jessica), Jake Lindsey (Aleasha), Erica Vanmeter, Chasity Sturgeon, and Crystal Davis; three step-grandchildren, Chad Martin (Tina), Misty Estes (Matt) and Dalton Turner; one sister, Evelyn Minton; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9th from 10 AM – 8 PM in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home and Monday after 9 AM until service time.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Southern Kentucky.

Condolences may be left online at www.winnfuneralhome.com.

