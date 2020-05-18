0 Shares

David Michal Borders, 72, Smiths Grove, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Barren County Health & Rehab Center. A native of Glasgow, David was a self employed mechanical technician. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved anything mechanical, especially as it related to computers and electronics. He was of the Baptist faith.

David is survived by his companion, Tyla Groce, along with several cousins.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

