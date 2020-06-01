0 Shares

David Reece Bunch, 55, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Lonnie and Mary Pickett Bunch. He was a Farmer, Painter and Carpenter, and a member of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by three children: Daniel Reece Bunch, Mikayla Ann Bunch and Dylan Reece Bunch; two step-daughters: Nitra Morgan and Melissa Taylor; three brothers Michael Bunch Paul Bunch and Phillip Bunch; one sister: Diane Ashford; six step-grandchildren: Parker, Adam, Jerimiah, Kristy, Megan and Miranda.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Willard Ida Pearl Engrim; maternal grandparents: Jim and Lottie Bunch; one sister: Sharon Siddens.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

